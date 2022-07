"Alphabet may have missed analysts' estimates on its second quarter performance, but its continuing revenue growth is giving investors confidence that the company may not be as affected by inflation and other economic challenges."In the second quarter our performance was driven by Search and Cloud," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said in a press release. "The investments we've made over the years in AI and computing are helping to make our services particularly valuable for consumers, and highly effective for businesses of all sizes. As we sharpen our focus, we'll continue to invest responsibly in deep computer science...

STOCKS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO