ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Alienware Aurora R10 takes $550 discount in Dell's own gaming PC deals

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

Dell's latest gaming PC deals feature a price cut of over $500 off of their Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, featuring an impressive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. It was originally $1,749.99 and now comes down to a much more affordable $1,199.99 .

Given all of the specifications of this computer, this is a must-see deal. You get one the latest processors from AMD and one of the latest graphics cards from Nvidia all for less than $1,200. We have previously seen this gaming PC reduced to $1,399.99 but this price cut brings it an entire $200 below this. Alternatives featuring similar specs come in at around $100 to $200 higher than this making this worth getting your hands on if you're in the market for a new set up. This is a clearance sale, so it's only while stocks last meaning you may have to act fast to take advantage of the deal. We have been seeing more clearance deals recently as newer generations of processors and graphics cards hit the market.

This rig is a great machine for those are looking to transition into PC gaming from console or for those who are upgrading. This is considered one of the best gaming PCs at the moment when considering the power to price ratio.

You'll find more information on this offer below, and more of the latest gaming PC deals from around the web further down the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvPWE_0gnbkXEC00

Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 Gaming Desktop | $1749.99 $1199.99 at Dell
Save $550 - You can pick up this brand new gaming PC for less than $1200 and it features some of the best specifications that you can get for this price. This massive saving makes it much more budget friendly to those who are looking to upgrade or enter the world of PC gaming. Features: AMD® Ryzen™ 7 5800, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060, 1 TB HDD, 16 GB, 2 x 8 GB View Deal

Today's best gaming PC deals

If this PC doesn't really suit you or if you've missed out on the deal then no worries, there are many deals below catered to a range of needs and budgets to ensure you can find the best prices on a PC you love.

You can also take a look at some of our best gaming monitors to ensure that you can a great display to go with your gaming PC. You can also take a look at the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboards to ensure you're kitted out.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Dell Alienware#Alienware Aurora#Dell Deal#Dell Save
GamesRadar

Ducky One 3 review: "a gaming keyboard built to look and feel great"

The Ducky One 3 is here, and this thing is gorgeous. Taking over from the renowned One 2 was never going to be an easy job, but thankfully this keyboard master brand has knocked it out of the ballpark again. With lower latencies, hot-swappable switches, and a whole host of new designs to feast your eyes on, Ducky has put its best foot forward in an attempt to rival some of the best gaming keyboards on the market.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
AMD
GamesRadar

Samsung Q70T review: "Still a quality proposition"

The Q70T may be an entry-level QLED screen, but it doesn’t sacrifice much to save you big bucks.In addition to high frame rate support, it offers Samsung’s advanced Tizen smart platform, has decent HDR, and boasts two low input lag settings which mean it is still one of the best gaming TVs and still in with a good chance of being the best TV for PS5 and Xbox...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Microsoft quietly speeds up Xbox boot times

A recent Xbox update quietly made Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles boot a bit faster, at least for Xbox Insiders. As The Verge (opens in new tab) spotted, several Xbox engineers have confirmed the update. Engineering lead Eden Marie highlighted (opens in new tab) the change on Saturday, noting that "the boot animation and cold startup time in general on Xbox Series X|S consoles has been shortened in the latest Insider builds."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Samsung Q80T review: "A great all-rounder"

Star turns on this mid-range Samsung QLED set are a full array backlight and 120fps playback. It boasts punchy HDR, excellent definition, and wide colour fidelity. If you’re looking for a lower-cost QLED telly, it’s a solid option and can still rightly punch above its weight and potentially be one of the best gaming TVs or best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X that money can buy...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy