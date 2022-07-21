Alienware Aurora R10 takes $550 discount in Dell's own gaming PC deals

Dell's latest gaming PC deals feature a price cut of over $500 off of their Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, featuring an impressive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. It was originally $1,749.99 and now comes down to a much more affordable $1,199.99 .

Given all of the specifications of this computer, this is a must-see deal. You get one the latest processors from AMD and one of the latest graphics cards from Nvidia all for less than $1,200. We have previously seen this gaming PC reduced to $1,399.99 but this price cut brings it an entire $200 below this. Alternatives featuring similar specs come in at around $100 to $200 higher than this making this worth getting your hands on if you're in the market for a new set up. This is a clearance sale, so it's only while stocks last meaning you may have to act fast to take advantage of the deal. We have been seeing more clearance deals recently as newer generations of processors and graphics cards hit the market.

This rig is a great machine for those are looking to transition into PC gaming from console or for those who are upgrading. This is considered one of the best gaming PCs at the moment when considering the power to price ratio.

You'll find more information on this offer below, and more of the latest gaming PC deals from around the web further down the page.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 Gaming Desktop | $1749.99 $1199.99 at Dell

Save $550 - You can pick up this brand new gaming PC for less than $1200 and it features some of the best specifications that you can get for this price. This massive saving makes it much more budget friendly to those who are looking to upgrade or enter the world of PC gaming. Features: AMD® Ryzen™ 7 5800, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060, 1 TB HDD, 16 GB, 2 x 8 GB View Deal

Today's best gaming PC deals

If this PC doesn't really suit you or if you've missed out on the deal then no worries, there are many deals below catered to a range of needs and budgets to ensure you can find the best prices on a PC you love.

You can also take a look at some of our best gaming monitors to ensure that you can a great display to go with your gaming PC. You can also take a look at the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboards to ensure you're kitted out.

