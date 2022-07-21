DUI/drug cases

A Monroe County truck driver was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in Jackson Township last Thursday, according to state police at Stroudsburg. Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:08 p.m. as Jason Lebron, 49, of Tobyhanna, was driving a 2009 Kenworth construction truck westbound in the far right lane. Troopers said Karen R. Farrell, 47, of Jim Thorpe, driving a 2019 Toyota Rav4, was also westbound in the center lane. Troopers said Lebron’s vehicle entered the center lane striking the front driver’s side of the Toyota causing it to spin out of control and strike guide rail along the right shoulder. The vehicle came to final rest at that point.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO