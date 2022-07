Requests for abortion pills saw a 109 percent increase between June 24 and July 15, nonprofit organization Just the Pill told Becker's. Demand for medication abortion, a two-pill regimen that's used to induce an abortion within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, continues to surge after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last month. Companies that sell the drugs are hurrying to catch up as the swell in demand refuses to level off.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO