Northeast 8 Conference: 2022 Boys’ soccer schedules
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range and Poland shared the conference title in 2021 after splitting their season series. In their first matchup in Poland, the Bulldogs featured five different players who scored a goal in their 6-1 victory. Twenty-three days later (on September 30), South Range got revenge as the Raiders ended Poland’s 30-game regular season win streak, 5-1.
Five of the seven league members won at least one playoff game last year. South Range lost to Ursuline in the Division III Niles 2 District championship contest (3-2) in the extra session. Poland was eliminated by rival Canfield (1-0) in the Division II Akron 2 District finale.
2021 First-Team All-League
Jacob Allsopp, Poland
Tyler Antil, Poland
Ryan Coman, Girard
Antonio D’Ambrosio, Girard
Jacob Gulu, Hubbard
Noah Huda, Poland (Player of the Year)
Joseph Iberis, Poland
Kaleb Krok, Niles
Ryan Murray, Hubbard
Mark Naples, South Range
Carsen Sharpe, Niles
Caden Thomas, South Range
2022 Schedules
Girard
Aug. 12 – Liberty
Aug. 23 – Badger
Aug. 27 – Columbiana
Aug. 30 – at Niles
Sept. 1 – Hubbard
Sept. 6 – at Poland
Sept. 8 – Lakeview
Sept. 13 – Champion
Sept. 15 – South Range
Sept. 20 – Jefferson
Sept. 22 – Niles
Sept. 27 – at Hubbard
Sept. 29 – Poland
Oct. 4 – at Lakeview
Oct. 11 – at South Range
Oct. 13 – at Jefferson
Hubbard
Aug. 23 – Howland
Aug. 25 – at West Branch
Aug. 30 – South Range
Sept. 1 – at Girard
Sept. 6 – Jefferson
Sept. 8 – Poland
Sept. 13 – at Lakeview
Sept. 15 – Niles
Sept. 20 – at Ursuline
Sept. 22 – at South Range
Sept. 24 – Fitch
Sept. 27 – Girard
Sept. 29 – at Jefferson
Oct. 4 – at Poland
Oct. 6 – Lakeview
Oct. 8 – at Orange
Oct. 11 – at Niles
Jefferson
Aug. 22 – at Conneaut
Aug. 25 – Edgewood
Aug. 30 – Poland
Sept. 6 – at Hubbard
Sept. 8 – at Niles
Sept. 10 – at Lakeside
Sept. 13 – South Range
Sept. 15 – at Lakeview
Sept. 20 – at Girard
Sept. 21 – at Poland
Sept. 29 – Hubbard
Oct. 3 – Niles
Oct. 5 – at South Range
Oct. 8 – at Grand Valley
Oct. 11 – Lakeview
Oct. 13 – Girard
Lakeview
Aug. 23 – Champion
Aug. 25 – at Howland
Aug. 27 – Perry
Sept. 1 – Niles
Sept. 6 – at South Range
Sept. 8 – at Girard
Sept. 13 – Hubbard
Sept. 15 – Jefferson
Sept. 17 – at Badger
Sept. 20 – Poland
Sept. 27 – at Niles
Sept. 29 – South Range
Oct. 4 – Girard
Oct. 6 – at Hubbard
Oct. 11 – at Jefferson
Oct. 12 – at Poland
Niles
Aug. 23 – Salem
Aug. 25 – Champion
Aug. 30 – Girard
Sept. 1 – at Lakeview
Sept. 8 – at Jefferson
Sept. 13 – Poland
Sept. 15 – at Hubbard
Sept. 20 – South Range
Sept. 22 – at Girard
Sept. 27 – Lakeview
Sept. 29 – at West Branch
Oct. 3 – Jefferson
Oct. 6 – at Poland
Oct. 11 – Hubbard
Oct. 13 – at South Range
Poland
Aug. 12 – at Ursuline
Aug. 16 – at Howland
Aug. 23 – CVCA
Aug. 25 – at Boardman
Aug. 30 – at Jefferson
Sept. 1 – at South Range
Sept. 6 – Girard
Sept. 8 – at Hubbard
Sept. 10 – Fitch
Sept. 13 – at Niles
Sept. 20 – at Lakeview
Sept. 21 – Jefferson
Sept. 27 – South Range
Sept. 29 – at Girard
Oct. 4 – Hubbard
Oct. 6 – Niles
Oct. 12 – Lakeview
South Range
Aug. 20 – at Ursuline
Aug. 22 – Boardman
Aug. 25 – Salem
Aug. 30 – at Hubbard
Sept. 1 – Poland
Sept. 6 – Lakeview
Sept. 13 – at Jefferson
Sept. 15 – at Girard
Sept. 20 – at Niles
Sept. 22 – Hubbard
Sept. 27 – at Poland
Sept. 29 – at Lakeview
Oct. 5 – Jefferson
Oct. 8 – at Kidron Central Christian
Oct. 11 – Girard
Oct. 13 – Niles
