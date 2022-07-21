ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence medical bills in US top $1B per year

By Nathan Tucker
Gun violence in the U.S. costs more than $1 billion per year in medical bills, according to a July 20 report from CBS News. That figure only accounts for initial health costs of...

New Mexico hospital to close labor and delivery unit

Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital announced it will temporarily close its labor and delivery unit effective Aug. 3, KOB4 reported July 25. "We understand how important this service is to our community and are working to ensure that when we do have the pieces in place to have the program back up and running, that is set up for the long term and we have a good program for families," Robert Whitaker, CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, said in a statement shared with KOB4.
GALLUP, NM
Hospitals are closing ORs on a daily basis, even without a COVID-19 surge

Hospitals are still experiencing disruptions to their operating room capacity, with temporary but regular OR closures prompted by staff absences and more complex cases. The Boston Globe reported July 26 that some of the largest health systems in Massachusetts have had to temporarily close their ORs on and off for months.
WORCESTER, MA
New York faltered in deploying monkeypox vaccine, LGBTQ activists say

The state with the most monkeypox cases, New York, only had 1,000 monkeypox vaccines while the U.S. had 372,000 doses waiting overseas, The New York Times reported July 25. New York City accounts for nearly 30 percent of the nation's monkeypox cases with 1,092 reported cases as of July 26, according to the city's health department. The state ordered thousands of monkeypox vaccines in response, but critics — especially among the LGBTQ community, since most cases are among men who have sex with men — say government action was too slow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
5 ways Renown Health's patient access department is tackling staff shortages

Labor shortages are affecting departments across the healthcare system. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health's director of patient access, Lauren Vessie, told Becker's that a lack of staffing in her department ultimately affects patients and the experience they have while in their most vulnerable state. "Today’s economy and workforce is very different...
RENO, NV
10 best, worst states for healthcare

Hawaii is the best state for healthcare in the U.S. and West Virginia is the worst, according to an analysis by MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company. To determine the best and worst states for healthcare, analysts examined three categories — health outcomes, cost and access to care — using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the CDC and healthdata.gov. The analysts compared nearly 20 metrics across the three categories ranging from preventable death rate to number of primary care providers per 100,000 population. More information about the methodology is available here.
HAWAII STATE
Drugmaker organization launches ads lobbying against drug-pricing bill

A lobbying group that represents drugmakers including Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson aired ads slamming the drug pricing bill trudging through Congress, The Hill reported July 25. The proposed legislation aims to do three things: require drugmakers to reimburse Medicare if their prices surpass inflation rates, allow the HHS negotiation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
A month after Roe reversal, demand for abortion pills remains high

Requests for abortion pills saw a 109 percent increase between June 24 and July 15, nonprofit organization Just the Pill told Becker's. Demand for medication abortion, a two-pill regimen that's used to induce an abortion within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, continues to surge after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last month. Companies that sell the drugs are hurrying to catch up as the swell in demand refuses to level off.
COLORADO STATE
Nonprofit hospitals' charity care often lags behind for-profit competitors

Nonprofit hospitals benefit from billions in tax breaks in exchange for providing critical care to their communities, but experts question whether communities are reaping enough benefits. An analysis of the most recent annual reports that hospitals file with the federal government shows that nonprofit hospitals wrote off, in aggregate, 2.3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US healthcare spending topped $3 trillion for 1st time in 2019: 4 things to know

Healthcare spending in the U.S. grew by 14.3 percent between 2016 and 2019, topping $3 trillion for the first time, according to a ValuePenguin study. ValuePenguin's analysts compared data from 2016 and 2019 (the latest available) from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Health Care Satellite Account and compared the total cost, cost per case and number of episodes in 61 disease categories, according to the report.
HEALTH
Physicians confused about prescribing cancer treatments to pregnant women

The latest stick thrown in the post-Roe wildfire is cancer treatments for pregnant women, The New York Times reported July 23. Every year, there are thousands of pregnant women in the U.S. who are diagnosed with cancer, a majority of whom — 40 percent — are given breast cancer diagnoses.
CANCER
US struggles with monkeypox vaccine supply

There aren't enough monkeypox vaccines to go around. The monkeypox outbreak, which the World Health Organization recently declared a global health emergency, has hit 74 countries, including 68 countries where the disease is not endemic. With 2,890 reported cases, the U.S. is the country with the second most cases, CDC data shows. Spain is barely ahead with 3,125 reported monkeypox cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
4 national nursing home standard updates

Here are four national nursing home standard updates Becker's has reported on since June 30:. 1. CMS released its first home- and community-based services quality measure set July 21 to promote consistent quality measurement within and across such programs. 2. The CDC updated enhanced barrier precautions for nursing facilities July...
HEALTH SERVICES
CVS prods prescriptions that can induce abortion

As physicians balance patient care in the turmoil following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, the pharmaceutical industry has been hit on multiple fronts, and CVS Health is the latest retail chain to add another step in its pharmacy practices. In states where medication abortion, an FDA-approved...
PHARMACEUTICALS
House members want clarity on HHS' 96-hour rule enforcement plans

Twenty-five members of the U.S. House of Representatives are clarity on whether HHS plans to enforce Medicare's 96-hour payment rule and condition of participation for critical access hospitals after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. The rule requires critical access hospitals to certify inpatients will be charged or transferred to...
U.S. POLITICS
White House prioritizes omicron-targeted vaccines over 2nd boosters

The Biden administration is pushing for vaccine-makers to tweak their vaccines for better efficacy against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 while suppressing efforts to deploy a second booster to adults younger than 50, The Washington Post reported July 22. Federal health officials, who asked for anonymity, told the Post the...
U.S. POLITICS
BA.5 now accounts for 82% of US COVID-19 cases

The highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to gain dominance in the U.S., now accounting for nearly 82 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. BA.5 accounted for 81.9 percent of cases in the week ending July 23, while BA.4 made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Former Texas health system CEO charged in $1.2B fraud crackdown

The former CEO of Little River Healthcare was among 36 defendants across the U.S. charged in criminal cases for their alleged involvement in fraudulent telemedicine, durable medical equipment and cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing fraud. Jeffrey Paul Madison, Rockland, Texas-based Little River Healthcare's former leader, was indicted for conspiracy to...
Adena Health System raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System plans to raise caregiver wages, including raising minimum wage to $15 an hour by the end of 2022. "As one of the region’s largest employers, making investments in our workforce is one of the many ways we can support our caregivers, help with retention and attract top talent," Heather Sprague, Adena Health's chief human resources officer, said in a July 25 press release. "We know that with inflation and increasing cost-of-living expenses that everyone is feeling the pressure. That is why we are committed to creating an environment in which our caregivers’ contributions are recognized and also rewarded."
CHILLICOTHE, OH

