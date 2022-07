Gone are the days of round-the-block lines for open houses, love letters to sellers, and buyers waiving due diligence with their all-cash offers in South Florida. The nearly two-year housing boom, fueled by out-of-state migration, low interest rates and few pandemic restrictions, is on hiatus. The “urgency” previously felt by potential buyers has dissipated, brokers say, and when — and if — that will return is unclear.

