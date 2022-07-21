6-year-old North Texas amputee featured in new JC Penney ad

DALLAS - Either a very bright meteor or possibly a piece of space junk burned up and could be seen over much of Texas Sunday night. There were several reports on social media from people seeing the fireball in North Texas all the way down to Houston. Armando Pena Junior...
ST. LOUIS - One person was killed as hours of relentless thunderstorms dropped historic rainfall amounts across the St. Louis area early Tuesday morning, flooding homes and roads in several neighborhoods and prompting dozens of water rescues. The dire situation prompted the city's first-ever Flash Flood Emergency from the National...
A committee of state legislators is trying to find solutions to help school districts dealing with a shortage of teachers. One solution that seems to be within reach is changing the law so that retired teachers and staff members can return without penalties to their pension.
GLEN ROSE, Texas - The Chalk Mountain wildfire has now burned more than 6,700 acres, with just 10% containment. Sixteen homes have been destroyed. Governor Greg Abbott was in Glen Rose Saturday morning to give updates on the fire situation. "You gotta find the positive in the little things and...
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19. His campaign released a statement Sunday morning that Patrick tested positive the day before and says that he is experiencing only mild symptoms. He had previously experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms in January. Patrick is isolating at home...
There are serious concerns about the privacy of those who seek an abortion in Texas and about the criminal prosecution of those who in any way assist the procedure. Good Day talked to Texas Tribune women's health reporter Eleanore Klibanoff about whether medical records are confidential and protected.
The federal government is in the middle of rolling out new plans to tackle climate change. This week, FOX 4’s Blake Hanson spoke with the White House's National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy, about how those changes will impact Texas. As brutal heat sparks wildfires across the state and pushes...
Comments / 0