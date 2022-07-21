ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two firefighters injured while battling large fire at commercial building in South LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoqMz_0gnbjdbt00

Firefighters engage fire at commercial building in South LA 00:26

Firefighters quickly handled a large fire that overtook a commercial building in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The blaze was first reported just after 4:50 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue and S. Figueroa Street at a 3,600 sq. ft. building constructed in 1986.

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived, they found heavy flames already extended to the exterior of the building, prompting them to engage in defensive operations, battling the flames from outside due to threat to the structural integrity of the building.

Two firefighters were injured after a portion of the exterior of the building collapsed, sending debris flying in their direction.

According to LAFD, both firefighters sustained minor injuries, but were still taken to a hospital for treatment.

In all, it took 89 firefighters 42 minutes to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Manchester, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#South Los Angeles#Figueroa Street#Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy