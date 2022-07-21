Two firefighters injured while battling large fire at commercial building in South LA

Firefighters engage fire at commercial building in South LA 00:26

Firefighters quickly handled a large fire that overtook a commercial building in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The blaze was first reported just after 4:50 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue and S. Figueroa Street at a 3,600 sq. ft. building constructed in 1986.

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived, they found heavy flames already extended to the exterior of the building, prompting them to engage in defensive operations, battling the flames from outside due to threat to the structural integrity of the building.

Two firefighters were injured after a portion of the exterior of the building collapsed, sending debris flying in their direction.

According to LAFD, both firefighters sustained minor injuries, but were still taken to a hospital for treatment.

In all, it took 89 firefighters 42 minutes to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.