Medford, NJ

42 Days to Purdue Football: Clyde Washington

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue’s situation at linebacker this coming season is a little murky. Today’s player might make that a little more clear. Washington is a Purdue legacy. His grandfather played football at Purdue...

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 1

 

hammerandrails.com

37 Days to Purdue Football: Caleb Lahey & Jacob Wahlberg

Today we have a pair of players that are lesser known on the roster, but they are looking to make an impact. Bismark, IL (Mismarck-Henning/Rossville Allen HS) Lahey came to Purdue as the small town football legend. He played for a school just north of Danville, Illinois and he rushed for more than 5,500 yards in his career even with an ACL injury that ended his sophomore season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Know Thy Opponent 2022: Northwestern Wildcats

Last year’s game at Wrigley Field was a treat. I got to see Purdue win in one of my favorite places on earth and it was a great day overall. The basketball team even beat a team that went on to be the national runner up (the less said about what happened after that, the better).
EVANSTON, IL
hammerandrails.com

38 Days to Purdue Football: Dylan Downing

Purdue did not have much of a running game in 2021, but today’s player is one that will try to change that in 2022. Downing had his ups and downs in 2021. He finished the year with a modest 185 yards rushing on 44 carries with a touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 49 yards, including a big 21 yard catch and run in the bowl game.
CARMEL, IN
hammerandrails.com

Kenpom Program Ratings

Just an interesting bit of data compiled into one long list. Purdue is 21st on the list. I'm not sure if provides anything novel regarding what everybody already thinks about Purdue, but interesting to look at other programs. I think I'd need to pay for kenpom subscription to be able to sort it into different time ranges.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Will Purdue Football Run the Non-Conference Table?

With football season coming up just around the corner it’s time for the podcast to pivot! We are heading away from basketball season and into talking football all the time (unless something big happens). Today Casey and I take the time to discuss the newly released Purdue variant helmet. Casey and I are of different minds on this one. I love it, but he thinks it can use some work.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

39 Days to Purdue Football: Ben Freehill & Will Chapman

With Zander Horvath off to the NFL we had no No. 40 yesterday, but we’re making up for it today with another double player day. Gibson City, IL (Gibson City Melvin-Sibley) Freehill is a redshirt junior, but he is a relative newcomer to the program. He started his career at Oklahoma State. In high school he was the top rated kicker in the state of Illinois during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He was part of consecutive Class 2A state championship teams in the state of Illinois. He also handled punts and kickoffs as his team’s all-around specialist.
GIBSON CITY, IL

Comments / 0

