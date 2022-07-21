42 Days to Purdue Football: Clyde Washington

With Zander Horvath off to the NFL we had no No. 40 yesterday, but we’re making up for it today with another double player day. Gibson City, IL (Gibson City Melvin-Sibley) Freehill is a redshirt junior, but he is a relative newcomer to the program. He started his career at Oklahoma State. In high school he was the top rated kicker in the state of Illinois during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He was part of consecutive Class 2A state championship teams in the state of Illinois. He also handled punts and kickoffs as his team’s all-around specialist.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO