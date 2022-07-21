ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Voting in Wisconsin’s Primary Election

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Primary election is less than three weeks away. Wisconsin has open primaries. You don’t have to be registered to a party to vote in its primary. This means you can choose to vote in either the Democrat, Republican,...

Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin must repudiate this Trump-ordered assault on voting and fair elections

On July 20, Republican Wisconsin state legislators on the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR), at the behest of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), voted to suspend an emergency rule regarding common sense clerk corrections for small omissions on absentee ballot witness certificates. While […] The post Wisconsin must repudiate this Trump-ordered assault on voting and fair elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WI public information campaign to teach folks about elections

In the next few months, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a new public information campaign aimed at teaching voters more about how elections work. Among other goals, the initiative will show people how to register to vote, how elections are secured, how to become a poll worker and what happens at polling places on election days.
Restoring faith in Wisconsin’s elections, the dropping price of gas, and public art

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a new public information campaign in the next few months aimed at teaching people about how elections work. Meanwhile, four people with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure they can get help returning ballots, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that only a voter can return their absentee ballot in person. Then, the price of gas has dropped 70 cents in the past month. And a new mural is coming to Rhinelander’s Hodag Park.
Wisconsin Election Commission Defies Absentee Ballot Order

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin elections officials are not backing down in the latest fight over absentee ballot rules. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says it will not abide by a legislative committee’s decision to stop telling local election clerks they can fill in missing information on absentee ballots. Majority Republicans...
Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race

Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, says he's dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. The Outagamie County executive ended his campaign Monday and threw his support to...
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
Kleefisch: Evers, Biden to blame for inflation & high prices

MILWAUKEE- Two weeks out from Wisconsin’s primary election, Republican Gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch is looking to put some distance between herself and her two opponents. On the heels of a debate at Marquette University, Kleefisch joined WMTJ’s Jeff Wagner in studio Monday afternoon where she discussed rising crime rates...
Local COVID levels drop, a gubernatorial candidate debate, and monarch butterflies

Northwoods counties are back at the medium COVID community level. Cases in the region have dropped slightly, but remain steady statewide. Then, Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial candidates debated Sunday. And U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson dropped out of the Democratic primary race to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Finally, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the monarch butterfly to its red list of threatened species last week.
Wisconsin Governor Debate: How to Watch, Bingo Cards

The Wisconsin governor debate is the first chance to see Michels vs. Kleefisch squaring off. Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and Timothy Ramthun will meet in a debate in the Wisconsin governor’s race on Sunday, July 24, 2022. It’s the second debate in the race. Kleefisch and Ramthun debated previously on the Regular Joe Show in the Fox Valley, but Michels did not attend, holding a rally instead.
New COVID-19 Variant Discovered in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Public health officials in Madison say they’ve discovered a unique variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms the variant was found in wastewater Thursday. There’s no evidence the variant has made anyone sick. Public Health Madison and Dane...
Wisconsin Elections Commission won’t end absentee ballot guidance, lawmakers furious

(The Center Square) – The disagreement over Wisconsin’s law on absentee ballots could be headed for court. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Thursday directed his staff to look at any and all options after the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it will not abide by the legislature’s decision to stop telling local election clerks they can fill in missing information on absentee ballots, a practice also called "curing."
Masking recommended again as COVID-19 rises anew in Wisconsin

Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home. Sixteen counties in the state, including the three most populous, have a “high community level” of COVID-19 under standards set by...
Wisconsin lawmaker in car accident that left 2 dead

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash and that police...

