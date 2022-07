SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is missing from Silver Spring and Montgomery County Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find him. According to the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, police are searching for Mervain Lance Cutler III. He was last seen on Monday, July 25, in the 14100 block of Yorkshire Woods Drive. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are not known at this time.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO