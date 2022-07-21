Ranking the year in majors

The big news out of Eugene this weekend were the 4x100m sprint relays at the Track & Field World Championships, but before we get to the disaster, it's worth pointing out that the American women were spectacular. Despite the fact that Jamaica swept the medal stand in the women's 100m individual sprint, the American women, anchored by TeeTee Terry, somehow managed to beat them in the 4x100. It was a combination of a blistering opening run, great handoffs, and Taylor holding on for dear life at the end against Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, the woman who ran the second-fastest 200m time in the history of the sport earlier in the week. Watch:
