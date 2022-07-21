ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ranking the year in majors

By Michael Bamberger
Golf Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, this is a decidedly odd public service, but this has been a decidedly odd year in golf. And so we proceed: our inaugural Fire Pit Collective ranking of the four men’s Grand Slam events. The Year in the Majors, FPC-style. First place: the British Open at the...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia changes mind, not resigning DP World Tour membership

LIV Golf Invitational Series player Sergio Garcia says he has changed his mind on giving up his DP World Tour membership. "When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Watch a fan pick up Nelly Korda's ball during the final round of Evian Championship and scramble to put it back

You expect to deal with a lot of things when you’re in contention during the final round of a major: stress, tough pin positions, fast greens, birdies from your competition. But what you don’t expect is a fan picking up your tee ball moments after it comes to rest. That’s exactly what happened to Nelly Korda on the sixth hole of the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#Grand Slam#Fpc#Augusta National
Golf Digest

Report: LIV Golf to feature relegation, qualifying tournament beginning in 2023

LIV Golf will offer three spots on its 48-man tour via a qualifying tournament beginning in 2023, according to a report from SI.com. The Saudi-backed upstart organization confirmed at its first U.S.-based event outside Portland, Ore., last month that it would transition from the LIV Golf Invitational Series to a league schedule with 14 events and 48 players beginning in 2023, one year earlier than previously scheduled. Under the new format, each player will participate in all 14 events, and the 12 four-man teams will be set for the entire season.
PORTLAND, OR
Golf Digest

The clubs Tony Finau used to win the 2022 3M Open

Standing five shots back of third-round leader Scott Piercy after 54 holes, Tony Finau was asked about his chances headed into Sunday at the 3M Open. Finau, a tour veteran, knew the deal. “A lot of things happen on a Sunday on the PGA Tour,” he said. “One shot at...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Journeyman pro Monday qualifies for fourth PGA Tour event ... this month

For the majority of Americans, Mondays are the seventh-best day of the week. For journeyman pro Chris Naegel, Mondays are currently No. 1 in his rankings, particularly in the month of July. Naegel, 39, has channeled Patrick Reed of late. Reed was a Monday-qualifying legend before turning into one of...
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

Willy Wilcox praises fellow pro for 'the most masterful' T-12 finish he's ever seen

Less than 20 days after his shocking story of drug addiction on the PGA Tour broke the internet, Willy Wilcox made a walk-off albatross to claim his first professional win since he got sober. One week later, Wilcox shot a six-under 66 in a U.S. Open local qualifier, easily advancing to final qualifying. The 36-year-old could not have asked for a better start to his comeback tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

How to watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club

Headlined by Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Tony Finau and defending champion Cam Davis, the Rocket Mortgage Classic promises plenty of drama this week at Detroit Golf Club. It's the penultimate event on the 2021-22 PGA Tour calendar, with players standing all over the FedEx Cup standings trying to make a last ditch points grab and secure spots in the Playoffs. Only the top 125 on the PGA Tour eligibility list advance to the first Playoff event in Memphis. That makes another solid start from Rickie Fowler, currently No. 124, vital if he wants to find his name on the tee sheet at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in two weeks time. Only the top 125 make it past the regular season, and with just two events left to play, every point counts.
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

American men are still terrible at passing a baton

The big news out of Eugene this weekend were the 4x100m sprint relays at the Track & Field World Championships, but before we get to the disaster, it's worth pointing out that the American women were spectacular. Despite the fact that Jamaica swept the medal stand in the women's 100m individual sprint, the American women, anchored by TeeTee Terry, somehow managed to beat them in the 4x100. It was a combination of a blistering opening run, great handoffs, and Taylor holding on for dear life at the end against Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, the woman who ran the second-fastest 200m time in the history of the sport earlier in the week. Watch:
SPORTS
Golf Digest

Does the Ryder Cup matter anymore?

Editor's Note: This article first appeared in Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. To say they wasted no time would be an understatement: Ryder Cup Europe executives removed Henrik Stenson as their captain for next year’s event even before he was announced as a new LIV Golf recruit. As things stand, it is unlikely that Lee Westwood, Paul Casey or Sergio Garcia or Ian Poulter, all European Ryder Cup stalwarts and LIV signees, will wear a Ryder Cup uniform again. Ditto for Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on the U.S. side.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Darren Clarke gets the senior win he most desired in wet finish at Gleneagles

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — It remains to be seen what Darren Clarke will come up with to celebrate the year 2033. For now, though, it is enough to know that the burly Northern Irishman has added the 2022 Senior British Open title to his 2011 Open Championship victory. Closely challenged by a sizeable squad of regular and senior major winners, Clarke’s closing 69 over the endlessly picturesque King’s Course at Gleneagles was just enough to see off all-comers and claim the $432,080 first-place check.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The Amundi Evian runner-up actually was a big winner, too. Here’s why

There’s nothing like the excitement of earning your LPGA Tour card for the first time. Sophia Schubert, a former college All-American at Texas and the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ knows that firsthand, having felt it last fall when she finished the fourth on the Epson Tour money list, securing LPGA playing privileges for 2022.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Private travel: Coast-to-coast golf itineraries to avoid airport nightmares

Golfers are known for embracing a challenge. The harder the course, the more they want to test their skills on it. However, this masochistic attitude is limited to the actual course. No golfer likes the challenges of battling airport parking, canceled flights or, worst of all, lost luggage or clubs, when trying to reach the first tee.
PINEHURST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy