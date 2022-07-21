Ranking the year in majors

Headlined by Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Tony Finau and defending champion Cam Davis, the Rocket Mortgage Classic promises plenty of drama this week at Detroit Golf Club. It's the penultimate event on the 2021-22 PGA Tour calendar, with players standing all over the FedEx Cup standings trying to make a last ditch points grab and secure spots in the Playoffs. Only the top 125 on the PGA Tour eligibility list advance to the first Playoff event in Memphis. That makes another solid start from Rickie Fowler, currently No. 124, vital if he wants to find his name on the tee sheet at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in two weeks time. Only the top 125 make it past the regular season, and with just two events left to play, every point counts.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO