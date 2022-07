LANSING, MI— The Michigan Public Service Commission is urging propane customers to shop now before cold weather makes prices go up. Officials say shop around for the best deals, ask questions about contracts, and get terms in writing. They say it’s particularly important for consumers to know their costs in advance as energy prices have risen sharply amid the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO