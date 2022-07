RANDOLPH, NH (WGME) -- The man accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019 will go on trial on Monday. Police say Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had fentanyl, morphine, and a chemical found in cocaine in his system and was speeding when he crossed the center line in a transport truck in Randolph and crashed into a group of bikers.

RANDOLPH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO