Ohio's law enforcement agencies leaders offered condolences after the death of a Clark County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday. According to the Clark County Sheriff's office, 15 year veteran Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed at a mobile home in Harmony Township while responding to a 911 call. Other law enforcement officials and deputies were not able to retrieve Yates for hours. When they were able to retrieve him, the mobile home caught fire.

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO