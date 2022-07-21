ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

First new West End theatre in 50 years to open

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMcMH_0gnbe88Q00

A “state-of-the-art” theatre will be the first to open in London’s West End in 50 years.

Soho Place will offer unrestricted views in its 600-seat curved auditorium featuring “perfect acoustics” when it opens this autumn.

The “glamorous” theatre, which sits in the heart of a £300 million regeneration project, has been more than a decade in the making, theatre owner Nica Burns told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZIgA_0gnbe88Q00
Nica Burns (Geraint Lewis/PA)

“For me, it’s been a 12-year journey and I woke up this morning and I suddenly felt really overwhelmed because it’s like having a 12-year pregnancy and it’s born today. It is very emotional,” she said.

The theatre sits directly above Crossrail’s new Elizabeth line at Tottenham Court Road station.

Ms Burns said: “It’s been a very difficult, challenging building to build because we are directly over the Elizabeth line platform and we also have the central and northern lines running under us.

“To build a modern theatre which requires silence in the auditorium, it was a real challenging build…but the acoustics in the auditorium are absolutely perfect.

“You can stand at the stage and talk quite quietly and you can hear it in the entire auditorium.

“There are no vibrations throughout the building and can’t hear the trains.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkMPf_0gnbe88Q00
(Tim Soar/PA)

Ms Burns said a “great deal of money” was spent on putting the auditorium in a concrete box to ensure “perfect acoustics.”

Speaking about the theatre’s other features, she added: “You’re never more than six seats in terms of rows away from the stage so in terms of audience actors relationship, it’s just brilliant.

“Every seat has a perfect sight line.

“So if you bought the cheapest seat in the house, you have got a perfect view to the stage.

“There’s no pillars, there’s nothing to obstruct your view and you can see the whole stage and also hear everything beautifully.

“In a modern theatre you need to do that.

“With the Victorian theatres you can’t change things so you’ve got to fix all those things on a new set.”

The outside of the building features star constellations and at night “the whole building lights up like a magic box”, Ms Burns explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CF3iy_0gnbe88Q00
Interior of Soho Place (Tim Soar/PA)

“On the inside, everywhere that the audience walks is indigo blue to match the twilight sky and with special star lights set out in the constellation – so you’re always walking under the stars.

“It is a theatre, so we’ve brought in that feeling of being different and special.”

The 67-year-old explained her inspiration for the theatre’s interior design came after a trip to the ancient theatre of Epidaurus in Greece as a young actress.

“I was standing centre stage on this incredible theatre and the last rays of the golden sun came through the trees and I looked up and the stars were starting to twinkle in an indigo sky.

“That theatre is still considered today to be one of the greatest theatres in the world and I stood there thinking ‘this is where theatre started outside under the stars’.

“Ancient Greek classical theatre is still part of the heritage and inspiration for all the British playwrights which have made up the history of our theatre today, its our heritage.

“So when I was coming to the interior design of this theatre, I’ve turned it into those colours.

“All the interior decoration is a dark midnight blue, walk under the stars and the trim is a gold to mimic the sun coming in.

“The aim in theatre is to give people a special evening and make the whole evening a bit magical so the building I think is quite magical to look at and it feels very special to be in, hopefully we’re going to do our best to give you a fantastic experience when you’re sitting down in the auditorium.”

The theatre, which also features a creatives floor with a rehearsal room, actors green room, bar and terrace, will announce its first production soon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End Theatre#The Theatre#Theatres#Interior Design#Performing#Musical Theater#Soho Place#Tottenham Court Road
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy