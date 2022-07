The vacant building that once housed the popular Pickwick Pub in Poughkeepsie was demolished this week. I remember driving down Main Street in Poughkeepsie last week and looking up at the old Pickwick Pub building. I said to myself, "when is someone going to do something with the place", as it's been vacant now for years. The Pickwick closed its doors in April of 2016, and since then there had been rumors floating around as to what would become of the spot.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO