Blue Bell Ice Cream doesn't appear to be as well-loved on a national scale compared to the adoration the brand is given by its fellow Texans. The Brenham-based company, which sits in supermarket freezers across 22 states, was included on a list of ice cream brands that use the lowest quality ingredients by popular food magazine Eat This, Not That! The Texas brand was last on the list, coming in ninth behind Baskin Robbins, with Nestlé Drumsticks and Great Value making the list.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO