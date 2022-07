SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame hockey has announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish will begin the regular-season at the 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament, which will be hosted by Air Force and Denver. This season will mark the 26th edition of the annual event, with Notre Dame opening at defending NCAA Champion Denver (Oct. 7) and then playing at Air Force the following night (Oct. 8). The Irish previously took part in the Ice Breaker in 1999 (Denver), 2010 (St. Louis), 2012 (Kansas City), 2014 (Notre Dame) and 2018 (Erie), winning Ice Breaker Championships in 2012 and 2018.

