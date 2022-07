ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – (July 25, 2022) – The city has partnered with Platinum Media to publish the first-ever St. Pete Pier™ Magazine, showcasing the magnificent new Pier and the many more exciting reasons St. Pete has become a popular destination for residents and tourists. Filled with articles targeting full-time and seasonal residents, as well as the estimated 2.5 million visitors who spend time at the Pier annually, the new publication will be a beautiful pictorial keepsake and a handy reference guide.

