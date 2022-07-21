ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Publix will open Aug. 11 in East San Marco

By WJCT News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublix Super Markets Inc. confirmed it will open the San Marco East...

Affordable housing planned at Lofts at San Marco East

The Vestcor Cos. intends to start construction in the first quarter of 2023 on Lofts at San Marco East, a 172-unit apartment building at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road. Ryan Hoover, president of TVC Development Inc., part of Vestcor, said the project will comprise eight studios and 61 one-,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Some hopeful signs for struggling renters

Affordable housing remains one of the most troublesome issues in Jacksonville, but new research contains a few hopeful signs. That's not to say renters will suddenly have an easy time of it. But they may find some solace in these trends:. COVID refugees. Economists say remote workers returning home from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mayo Clinic again rated No. 1 hospital in Florida

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville has again been ranked the No. 1 hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo has taken the spot six of the past seven years. The health system also was ranked the best in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. The U.S. News Best Hospitals...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The 30 most costly projects in Mayor Curry's budget

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry delivered his budget to City Council on Thursday by proposing a $1.55 billion general fund for daily operations plus a hefty $500 million capital improvement plan. The capital improvement plan, which covers five years and gets updated annually, serves as a roadmap for what the city...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mayor Curry budgets $500,000 to remove Confederate monument

Mayor Lenny Curry continues to press for removal of a Confederate monument from Springfield Park by putting $500,000 into his proposed budget for taking down Confederate monuments in parks. Curry sought nearly $1.3 million last year for moving the "Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy" monument from Springfield...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

