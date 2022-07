The final-season renaissance from Theo Jackson was one of the most pleasant surprises of Tennessee’s 2021 season – in his fifth and final year with the Vols, the defensive back went from unheralded veteran to playmaker and leader during an All-SEC campaign he parlayed into getting drafted by the Tennessee Titans. In Trevon Flowers, the Vols have a candidate to make the lightning strike the same spot twice. Time will tell if the comparison extends onto the field, but Flowers, Tennessee’s super senior starting safety, has put himself this offseason on a similar path to the one Jackson followed a year ago.

