Bengals Close to Naming Rights Deal for Paul Brown Stadium

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders training camp on the physically unable to perform list and is the furthest from returning among the team’s injured players. Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen won’t practice when camp opens Wednesday. There’s also no guarantee Young will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 12 against Jacksonville, roughly 10 months since tearing the ACL in his right knee. “Chase Young is probably the one that’s going to take the most time,” coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday at his annual news conference on the eve of camp. “It was serious, obviously, and any time you’re talking about an ACL it’s just down the line. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.” Rivera does not expect offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, placed on the non-football injury list with an illness designation, to miss much practice time. Young is another story.

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO