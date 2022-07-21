ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale Indonesia, China's Huayou sign agreement with Ford for nickel plant

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgSTh_0gnbZvxn00

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Nickel miner Vale Indonesia, China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and U.S. car maker Ford Motor signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation to build a plant in Indonesia to extract nickel chemicals, Vale said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies plan to create a partnership to build a plant to produce 120,000 tonnes per annum of mixed hydroxide precipitate, material extracted from nickel ore that would be used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Vale said the new partnership with Ford will be built on its framework agreement with Huayou, signed in April. Under the April agreement, Huayou will develop the project in Southeast Sulawesi and Vale will have rights to acquire up to a 30% stake in the project.

"This three-way relationship is a creative way to secure the nickel Ford needs to help deliver millions of EVs for our customers and it keeps our environmental, social and governance goals front and center in the process," Lisa Drake, Ford's vice president of EV industrialization, said in the statement. read more

"Not only will this partnership with Ford and PT Vale bring to our customers stable and sustainable supply, but also will benefit the increasingly robust EV industry and Indonesian economy," Huayou's Executive Vice Chairman, George Q. Fang, said in the statement.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Indonesia is keen to utilise its rich nickel reserves to attract investment into metal processing, production of EV batteries material and building EV onshore.

The government from 2020 banned export of unprocessed nickel ore to ensure supply for existing and potential investors.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Reuters

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Burned by the Housing Market, Americans Are Moving to Europe

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Ford will reportedly slash a quarter of its workforce to fuel EV expansion

Ford is eyeing major cuts to its workforce in the midst of a shift to electric vehicles. According to a recent report in Bloomberg, the Blue Oval is gearing up to lay off 8,000 salaried workers — about a quarter of its workforce in the US — as it aims to reduce $3 billion in operational costs by 2026.
BUSINESS
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

