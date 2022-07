College receives 4.5 stars for LGBTQIA+ inclusive policies and practices Twitter. After a decade with a 3-out-of-5-star rating—and a year after Thomas Lee was named assistant director of intercultural development for gender and sexuality programs, bringing with him initiatives to strengthen LGBTQIA+ practices across campus—Lafayette College is now ranked one of the top five most LGBTQIA+ friendly campuses in the state, according to the Campus Pride Index (CPI).

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO