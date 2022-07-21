ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fojXk_0gnbXRkX00

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's health ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first monkeypox infection in a 27-year-old Nigerian national in the southern island of Phuket.

The man, who had a history of travelling from Nigeria, said he had been ill for about a week, according to senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Exclusive-IMF says Bangladesh seeks loan under fund's resilience trust

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Bangladesh asked the International Monetary Fund to start talks on a new loan under the creditor's Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), which is designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, in a Tuesday interview.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Nigerian
Reuters

Italy's Fincantieri reports 16% growth in H1 revenues

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) reported on Tuesday 16% growth in revenues to 3.5 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in the first half of this year compared with the year-ago period, driven by a strong performance of the Equipment, Systems and Services division.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Michelin's net profit hit by Russia exit, but guidance confirmed

July 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday posted half-year sales up 18.7%, but said the suspension of its operations in Russia hit net profit. The first Western tyre maker to enter Russia in 2004, Michelin decided to hand over its activities there to a new entity under local management by the end of the year, after it said it became impossible to resume output amid growing supply chain problems resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

509K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy