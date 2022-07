Visitation for Mona Sukovaty, 88, of Scranton will be held Wednesday, July 27 from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28 also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Franklin Township Cemetery in Cooper, Iowa. Following the services at the cemetery, a luncheon will be served in the Clover Hall in Jefferson.

SCRANTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO