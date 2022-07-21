ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IL

Clay County Sheriff’s Offices says investigation into the disappearance of Shadie Thomas still a top priority

By WJBD Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the disappearance of 26-year-old Shadie Thomas from her Clay City home on or about May 5th remains a top priority. The department says the investigation has led across state lines,...

BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Arrested in Charleston for Aggravated Battery and Resisting Arrest After Being Barricaded in House for Two Hours

Two individuals were arrested in Charleston after being barricaded in a house for two hours. The following is being released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. “Subjects Arrested For Aggravated Battery, Resisting Arrest. Incident Date: July 22, 2022. Charleston Officers responded to the area of 11th Street...
CHARLESTON, IL
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Man attacks people with baseball bat in Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — In Charleston, a man has been arrested and placed in Coles County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon. Sebastian Tryon is accused of attacking three people with a baseball bat, resulting in possible broken bones and bleeding contusions. It happened on Friday near 11th...
CHARLESTON, IL
Pana Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in IDOC For Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

A Pana man was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The following has been released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook Page:. “CHRISTOPHER M. GREAR SENTENCED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL PARTICIPATION IN METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE AND AGGRAVATED FLEEING AND...
PANA, IL
Woman dies in Illinois plane crash

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
Wayne County crash claims lives of two victims

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police confirm the deaths of a woman and child after a serious accident along US Route 45. Investigators revealed that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say a black Chrysler van was traveling south on US Route 45 while a semi-truck was driving north. The […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Centralia City Firemen remove smoke from home following skillet fire

Centralia City Firemen were called to the William Bauer home in the 400 block of South Lincoln late Sunday afternoon after a skillet caught fire on the stove. Firemen say the skillet had been taken into the backyard where firemen extinguished the remaining fire with a small amount of water.
CENTRALIA, IL
Vandalia man pleads guilty to meth and weapons charges in federal court

A 45-year-old Vandalia man has entered a guilty plea in US District Court to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Shane Hans faces up to 20 years imprisonment when sentenced on November 17th.
VANDALIA, IL
Clinton Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Sullivan County – On July 20, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Sullivan County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 110 West Graysville Street, Sullivan, Indiana. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that the victim had been transported by a family member to the...
SULLIVAN, IN
Passenger killed in southern Illinois plane crash

A passenger was killed and the pilot seriously injured in a private plane crash in southern Illinois on Saturday. The Centralia Police Department was notified by a resident that a small aircraft had crashed into their swimming pool. The Marion County Coroner said conversation between first responders and the pilot...
ACCIDENTS
RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
Road collapses in Knox County due to storm

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms have been in full force on Sunday night. With all the rain that Knox County got, a road collapsed. According to a Facebook post, Pine Bluff Road between State Road 58 and Hammelman Road collapsed during the ongoing storms. The public is advised to avoid the road until it can be fixed.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
St. Elmo man charged in Fayette County Court, St. Elmo Police thank community for assistance

A St. Elmo man has been charged in Fayette County Court. 40 year old Brock J. Dunaway of St. Elmo has been charged in Fayette County Court with the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The charge is a Class 3 Felony. Bond for Dunaway was set at $40,000 in Fayette County Court and he will make his first appearance with counsel on July 27th at 9 am.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Isolated storm damage reported across Marion County from Sunday evening severe weather

Some isolated areas of Marion County are reporting damage from strong winds and hail as severe thunderstorms crossed part of the county late Sunday afternoon. Both Salem and Centralia missed the heavy rain. The Salem Water Plant recorded 19-hundredths of an inch of rain and the Centralia Water Plant just .05-inches. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a tree fell on a power line in the 600 block of East 2nd in Kinmundy causing a power outage that impacted about six customers. The sheriff’s department also reported a large tree limb fell across Tonti Road.
MARION COUNTY, IL

