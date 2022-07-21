ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lula courts Brazil's farmers ahead of vote, angering environmentalists

Reuters
 5 days ago
BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is luring allies from Brazil's powerhouse farm sector to his presidential campaign, looking to fracture his rival's base in a move that risks tensions with his own environmentalist supporters.

Agribusiness made big strides under Lula's 2003-2010 government, but right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made a powerful connection with rural interests, vowing to push Brazil's farming frontier deeper into the Amazon rainforest.

In contrast, Lula has promised "net zero deforestation" in Brazil within four years, bringing his rhetoric in line with greener thinking in Latin America's leftist circles.

Still, in the capital Brasilia last week, Lula raised eyebrows by shoring up relationships with traditional farming interests, endorsing a Senate run by lawmaker Neri Geller, vice-president of the congressional farm caucus, and meeting with Senator Carlos Favaro, who also has strong agribusiness ties.

Geller, who was farm minister under Lula's chosen successor Dilma Rousseff, told Reuters he saw more farm industry allies coming out for him, including Brazil's "Soy King" Blairo Maggi, another ex-farm minister criticised as an apologist for deforestation.

Despite Lula's double-digit lead over Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, many big names in agribusiness remain shy about talks with the leftist leader. Several farm industry leaders declined to answer Reuters' questions about their conversations with the Lula campaign.

After meeting with Lula, Geller and Favaro took heat from a farm lobby group in their home state Mato Grosso, highlighting the hazards of breaking with Bolsonaro in farm country.

Lula also got blowback from the left over the meetings. Green advocates distrust Geller for trying to loosen environmental licensing and Favaro for pushing a bill to buy time for farmers and ranchers accused of invading public lands.

Lula's former Environment Minister Marina Silva told newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that alliances with lawmakers such as Geller and Favaro would "maintain the country's status as environmental pariah."

Another former environment minister, Izabella Teixeira, who has helped to put together Lula's government program, took a more pragmatic view.

"First you have to win the election, and these are arrangements that make the election viable," she told Reuters. "Another thing will be politics after the election."

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
BBC

China women: Killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Panama woke Monday to fresh demonstrations and roadblocks as pressure groups reneged on a deal signed with the government to end their protest in exchange for a fuel price cut. 

Fresh roadblocks went up in Panama on Monday as social groups turned their backs on a deal signed with the government to clear the highways in exchange for a fuel price cut. On Sunday, the government and some protest leaders announced a deal to end more than two weeks of demonstrations over high fuel prices and rising living costs in the country of 4.4 million people.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Oil falls on lackluster U.S. summer gasoline demand

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season and as interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation fed fears the economy could slow, cutting energy demand.
TRAFFIC
