Arkansas heat drives Little Rock Zoo to modify admission hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the extreme heat in central Arkansas, officials with the Little Rock Zoo have modified their admission hours.

Starting Thursday, zoo officials said that they will limit outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day for the well-being of the staff and animals. The zoo hours are now 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the last admission at 1:30 p.m.

Kevin Keeps Kool in the Pool

The hours to the Café Africa, train and carousel will also be modified:

Café Africa Hours – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoo Train Hours – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carousel Hours – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Zoo officials said that they will operate on the modified schedule until further notice. For more updates from the Little Rock Zoo, visit their Facebook page.