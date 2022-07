Headed to one of the many incredible shows at PNC Music Pavilion this summer? Want to grab a bite to eat and a drink before the concert? But don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered. It may surprise you that there are several restaurants near PNC Music Pavilion for a quick stop before the show. Because sometimes you want to soak up that last bit of air conditioning or want something other than venue food and beer.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO