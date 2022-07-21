ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Big Ben to throw out first pitch for 'Yinzerpalooza'

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kpiO_0gnbTJVR00

Retired Steelers quarterback will be on the mound at PNC Park on Friday, July 29 to throw out the first pitch during Yinzerpalooza.

The team announced on Wednesday that the two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer will handle the duties to kick-off the Pittsburgh-themed event when the Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Roethlisberger joined the team back in 2014 for some batting practice at PNC Park.

Yinzerpalooza will celebrate everything “we love about Pittsburgh,” the Pirates said on their website.

A pierogy eating contest will take place before the game, with Pittsburgh celebrities making special appearances.

After the game, Pittsburgh-based band The Clarks will play a concert.

If you want to see Big Ben throw one last ball and experience everything “Yinzer” you can get tickets here .

Back in March, the Penguins honored Roethlisberger’s career and he dropped a ceremonial puck before the game, with Terrible Towels twirling at PPG Paints Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

This rookie can make biggest impact out of Buccaneers draft class

Out of all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies, the one getting talked about the least has a chance to be the most impactful for the Buccaneers. As we approach training camp, the Bucs find themselves with a couple of intriguing battles for a handful of starting spots. One of those spots is at guard. With Alex Cappa in Cincinnati and Ali Marpet enjoying retirement, Shaq Mason was brought in to fill one spot. As for the other? That’s where things get interesting.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Associated Press

Yanks' Stanton goes on 10-day IL with Achilles tendinitis

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who face the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field. Stanton homered for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL’s 3-2 victory. However, coming out of the All-Star Game, Stanton was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts against Houston and Baltimore. The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy