Big Ben to throw out first pitch for 'Yinzerpalooza'

Retired Steelers quarterback will be on the mound at PNC Park on Friday, July 29 to throw out the first pitch during Yinzerpalooza.

The team announced on Wednesday that the two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer will handle the duties to kick-off the Pittsburgh-themed event when the Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Roethlisberger joined the team back in 2014 for some batting practice at PNC Park.

Yinzerpalooza will celebrate everything “we love about Pittsburgh,” the Pirates said on their website.

A pierogy eating contest will take place before the game, with Pittsburgh celebrities making special appearances.

After the game, Pittsburgh-based band The Clarks will play a concert.

If you want to see Big Ben throw one last ball and experience everything “Yinzer” you can get tickets here .

Back in March, the Penguins honored Roethlisberger’s career and he dropped a ceremonial puck before the game, with Terrible Towels twirling at PPG Paints Arena.