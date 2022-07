A mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke after spending time outside during hot weather has opened up about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis.Janet Sykes, 44, a case worker from Reading, started suffering from headaches and a sense of confusion after volunteering outside at a village fair in May.She was later diagnosed with a terminal high-grade glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and is speaking out about her symptoms as temperatures near record highs in the UK.Ms Sykes’ symptoms worsened and after being referred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for an MRI scan, it was revealed she had a mass on...

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO