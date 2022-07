Shyja has received countless remarks—both solicited and unsolicited—about her mustache over the past few years. From appreciative comments praising her for confidently flaunting her facial hair to suggestions about the many home remedies that could help her get rid of it, the 35-year-old from the Kannur district in the southern state of Kerala, India, has heard it all. She has also been on the receiving end of harsh trolling online every time she makes the news. However, Shyja says none of it gets under her skin or has even come close to making her want to get rid of her mustache.

