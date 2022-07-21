ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race

By Lindsay Dodgson, Yoonji Han
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring. John Minchillo/ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a viral TikTok video, Naturi Greene says she was rejected by Target for a job.
  • But when she changed her name to "Tori" and listed her ethnicity as "mixed race," she heard back.
  • Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring.

Jackie M. Kuenzi
5d ago

It could also be that they weren’t interviewing when she first applied - I applied to a large company 3X before getting an interview- depends on the number of job openings at a given time

40
Cindy Terry
5d ago

It's a sad day when things like this still exists in our communities and some say race is not prevalent in America. Boy were they wrong. How can someone of color get a head when things like this is going on on so many levels???

77
thehellyon
5d ago

really I've hired people and some days I get so sick of it I throw applications in the trash without even looking at them, and other days I look at everyone. mood of the hiring staff has as much to do with hiring as does the mood of the applicants!!!

35
