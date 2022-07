(Fargo, ND) -- The size of the Fargo City Commission is staying the same, following a resolution which failed to pass on Monday. The city commissioners voted 3-2 to reject the proposal, which would have allowed voters in November to decide if the commission should expand from four to six seats. Commissioner John Strand urged his colleagues to pass the resolution prior to the vote, saying he wants the question to go to the people.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO