Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente reveals dressing room’s reaction to Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo transfer links

 5 days ago
MARCOS LLORENTE has revealed the link with Cristiano Ronaldo has not been discussed at all in the Atletico Madrid dressing room.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Ronaldo, 37, had convinced Diego Simeone to bring him to the Spanish club.

Llorente says that the Atletico Madrid team hasn't talked about Ronaldo 'at all' Credit: Rex
The pair went head-to-head in last season's Champions League knockout stage Credit: Reuters

The Portugal captain is desperate to leave Manchester United this summer and play Champions League football.

The forward still has one year remaining on his Old Trafford contract but is yet to return for pre-season training with the Red Devils.

But Llorente told Cadena SER radio on Wednesday that his team-mates haven't bothered to discuss the prospect of Ron at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 27-year-old said: "We don't talk about Cristiano Ronaldo in the locker room, not at all.

"We all know how he plays and what he's achieved, but it's the coaching staff and the club who should decide."

"People talk about so many names that don't end up arriving. I try to ignore it because people talk too much.

"In other summers, similar things have happened with players of that level. It's all smoke.

"Until it's certain, we won't talk about players who aren't at our club. If he comes, there'll be time to talk about it..."

Atleti boss Diego Simone's son hinted at Ron joining the club by liking a tweet about the wantaway forward.

The tweet read: "Cristiano Ronaldo decides to return to Madrid... to play for Atleti.

"Jorge Mendes, his agent, presses for CR7 to reach the Metropolitan."

The post was 'liked' by Simeone's son Gianluca on Twitter.

And Local rivals Real have reportedly REJECTED a reunion with the former No7.

He spent nine glorious seasons at the Bernabeu after joining from United in 2009, amassing 446 goals and 131 assists in 436 games across all competitions.

But he won't get the chance to repeat the feat as the La Liga side are not interested in adding him to their ranks.

