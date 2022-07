The office of Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced the arraignment on July 26 of Freeport resident Kathleen Donnelly (no relation to DA Donnelly). Kathleen Donnelly was indicted before a grand jury on July 6, 2022, for criminally negligent homicide. The indictment said, in part, that “Kathleen Donnelly, on or about the 22nd of May, 2021, in the county of Nassau, State of New York, caused the death of another person.”

FREEPORT, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO