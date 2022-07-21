First Lady Dr. Jill Biden touring UGA summer learning program Thursday

2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner First lady Jill Biden attends the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

ATHENS, Ga. — The First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden is wrapping up a three-state summer learning program tour in Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be touring a Horizons National summer learning program being held at the University of Georgia.

The program serves students from Barnett Shoals Elementary School in Athens.

The tour is meant to highlight the effects President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is having on getting students caught up over the summer.

The first lady and secretary have visited other summer learning programs being supported by the ARP in Connecticut and Michigan over the last few days.

