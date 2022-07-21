ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board will have its regular monthly...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the state bid and $46,800 purchase of a new squad car for the Olney Police Department : approved the $5,500 bid from Robert Petty to demolish the house & garage at 200 North Lexington Street : heard a presentation on the plan to develop a Business District in Olney, then set a public hearing date to discuss the issue at 5:30 prior to the August 22nd Council meeting at City Hall : discussed vending in the City of Olney and will consider some verbiage changes at a future meeting : amended the FY23 budget to reflect Pickleball Court donations and the purchase of body cameras for the OPD : noted the City Park Restroom Facility project is near complete and that sidewalk construction will soon begin along Route 130, beginning at North Street and progressing northward to Parker Street : and held a brief executive session to discuss real property and personnel : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be August 8th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

CANCELLED TODAY IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Due flood waters at the north end of the City Park, today’s Farmer’s Market is being cancelled. The Market is scheduled to return on Friday, later this week, near the pavilion, in the north part of the City Park. The Richland County Farmer’s Market will return to its normal location, under the pole barns, next week, on Tuesday, August 2nd. Again, today’s Farmer’s Market is cancelled.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

2022 MISS RICHLAND COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT IN OLNEY LAST NIGHT

(PICTURED ABOVE) seated in front – 2022 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Kaitlyn Kerr : standing from left to right – Miss Congeniality Jordan Ginder, First Runner-Up Summer Sanders, 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, 2021 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Taylor Ferguson, Second Runner-Up Kaera Christopher (picture courtesy of Hunter Merritt / WSEI)
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL MEETINGS

(NOBLE/OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County tonight :. * the Olney City Council will meet tonight at the Olney City Hall, starting at 6:00. * the Noble Village Board will meet tonight at Village Hall in Noble, beginning at 7:00. Both meetings are open to the public.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olney, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Richland County, IL
Government
Olney, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Olney, IL
County
Richland County, IL
freedom929.com

CONTINUES ALL THIS WEEK

(OLNEY) The 165th annual Richland County Fair began over the weekend in the Olney City Park. The truck and tractor pulls were held Friday night and Saturday night, followed by Family Fun Day yesterday, although the Gospel Sing was cancelled due to the weather. The fair’s first White Tent event, the Ag Experience, is this evening from 4:00 to 8:00, with the Little Miss and Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant tonight at 7:00. Reserved ticket sales at the Fair Board Office continue today and every day this week from 8:00 to 6:00. While the 4-H Horse Show was held Sunday, the remaining livestock shows are tomorrow and Wednesday with the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning and the Livestock Auction Thursday afternoon. The Tractor Driving Contest will wrap up 4-H activities Friday morning. The Talent Show is tomorrow night at the Band Shell with the Feudin’ Hillbillies in concert at the grandstand Tuesday night. The events the rest of this week are the Dirt Drags Wednesday night, Go Kart Racing Thursday night, Motocross Friday night, and the Demo Derby Saturday night. The Midway Carnival Rides will run tomorrow through Saturday, with plenty of fair concessions all week long. Check it all out. Look over the list of events and more online, at the www.richlandcountyfair.org website.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

FAIR WEEK CONTINUES IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Tonight’s Feudin’ Hillbillies concert at the fairgrounds has been cancelled, however the Talent Show at the Band Shell will be held starting at 7:00 with free admission. Meanwhile, the 165th Fair continues with 4-H livestock shows both today and tomorrow and the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning,...
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

PRE-REGISTRATION IS UNDERWAY

(OLNEY) The 8th Annual Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run is set for next month, Saturday, August 20th, at the Musgrove Park in Olney, with the 5K Run/Walk beginning at 8:00 that morning, followed by a children’s Fun Run around the Park. Online pre-registration is required by next Monday, August 1st, to guarantee a race day t-shirt, plus the first 125 Richland County youth 18 & under registrations have been generously funded by the Carrie Winter Trust. Go to the Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run Facebook page & follow the post links to sign up. Medals and trophies will be awarded to the winners in each age group. All area runners & walkers are encouraged to register, take part, and have some fun on August 20th at Musgrove Park.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (7/26/22) at the Effingham Event Center from 1:00 to...
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
freedom929.com

BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As a frontal boundary waivers over our downstate area, heavy rains continue to fall, but eventually will come to an end early this afternoon. A Flood Advisory was issued for our region with one to two inches of rain falling 6:o0 this morning. A Flood Watch will expire later this morning as the rain starts to come to an end, although local flooding is a problem throughout the area. We should stay mostly dry this afternoon thru tonight, with more rain chances by tomorrow afternoon and evening, followed by more rain chances on Thursday. However, we looking for a dry Friday and Saturday with rain back in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for continued updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
ENVIRONMENT
freedom929.com

OLD & NEW EVENTS COMING UP

(OLNEY) The 11th Annual White Squirrel Triathlon is fast approaching, scheduled for Saturday, August 6th, at Musgrove Park in Olney. Starting at 7:30 that morning, the event includes a 200 meter swim in the Musgrove Aquatic Center outdoor pool, a 14.6 mile bike ride, and a 5K Run/Walk. The Triathlon is beginner friendly and open to individual participants or to two-to-three person teams. For more information, or to register online, go to the Richland County Recreation Council’s website, at rcrcolney.com.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MARY LOU (BERGER) MURRY

(OLNEY) The celebration of life service for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry, age 95, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at 11:00, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Noble, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. There are no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

WAYNE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred shortly before 3:30 this past Friday afternoon in Wayne County. The District 19 State Police say 22 year old Olivia Flexter from Clay City was traveling south on U.S. Route 45 when her van made a left-hand turn in front of a northbound semi-truck at the intersection of Route 45 and Wayne County Road 2200 North, which is four miles north of Cisne or seven miles south of Flora. Two passengers in the van were pronounced deceased, 61 year old Evelyn Flexter and an 8 year old girl, both from Clay City. The driver of the van, Olivia Flexter and two other passengers, a 3 year old boy and a 4 year old girl, were all flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck driver, 29 year old Patrick Gaboury from Clinton, Iowa, was not injured. Flexter was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way while turning. Route 45 at the crash scene was closed for nearly six hours for the cleanup and investigation. Emergency personnel from Cisne, Flora, Wayne County, and Clay County responded to the accident scene to assist the Illinois State Police.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy