REGISTRATION TIME ENDING

(OLNEY) The 165th annual Richland County Fair began over the weekend in the Olney City Park. The truck and tractor pulls were held Friday night and Saturday night, followed by Family Fun Day yesterday, although the Gospel Sing was cancelled due to the weather. The fair’s first White Tent event, the Ag Experience, is this evening from 4:00 to 8:00, with the Little Miss and Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant tonight at 7:00. Reserved ticket sales at the Fair Board Office continue today and every day this week from 8:00 to 6:00. While the 4-H Horse Show was held Sunday, the remaining livestock shows are tomorrow and Wednesday with the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning and the Livestock Auction Thursday afternoon. The Tractor Driving Contest will wrap up 4-H activities Friday morning. The Talent Show is tomorrow night at the Band Shell with the Feudin’ Hillbillies in concert at the grandstand Tuesday night. The events the rest of this week are the Dirt Drags Wednesday night, Go Kart Racing Thursday night, Motocross Friday night, and the Demo Derby Saturday night. The Midway Carnival Rides will run tomorrow through Saturday, with plenty of fair concessions all week long. Check it all out. Look over the list of events and more online, at the www.richlandcountyfair.org website.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO