Richland County, IL

CHECK IT OUT MONDAY NIGHT

By Mark Weiler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The 2022 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant is set for next Monday night with a start time at 7:00. Current Queen, Taylor Ferguson, will help lead this year’s event,...

FAIR WEEK CONTINUES IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Tonight’s Feudin’ Hillbillies concert at the fairgrounds has been cancelled, however the Talent Show at the Band Shell will be held starting at 7:00 with free admission. Meanwhile, the 165th Fair continues with 4-H livestock shows both today and tomorrow and the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning,...
OLNEY, IL
CONTINUES ALL THIS WEEK

(OLNEY) The 165th annual Richland County Fair began over the weekend in the Olney City Park. The truck and tractor pulls were held Friday night and Saturday night, followed by Family Fun Day yesterday, although the Gospel Sing was cancelled due to the weather. The fair’s first White Tent event, the Ag Experience, is this evening from 4:00 to 8:00, with the Little Miss and Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant tonight at 7:00. Reserved ticket sales at the Fair Board Office continue today and every day this week from 8:00 to 6:00. While the 4-H Horse Show was held Sunday, the remaining livestock shows are tomorrow and Wednesday with the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning and the Livestock Auction Thursday afternoon. The Tractor Driving Contest will wrap up 4-H activities Friday morning. The Talent Show is tomorrow night at the Band Shell with the Feudin’ Hillbillies in concert at the grandstand Tuesday night. The events the rest of this week are the Dirt Drags Wednesday night, Go Kart Racing Thursday night, Motocross Friday night, and the Demo Derby Saturday night. The Midway Carnival Rides will run tomorrow through Saturday, with plenty of fair concessions all week long. Check it all out. Look over the list of events and more online, at the www.richlandcountyfair.org website.
OLNEY, IL
CANCELLED TODAY IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Due flood waters at the north end of the City Park, today’s Farmer’s Market is being cancelled. The Market is scheduled to return on Friday, later this week, near the pavilion, in the north part of the City Park. The Richland County Farmer’s Market will return to its normal location, under the pole barns, next week, on Tuesday, August 2nd. Again, today’s Farmer’s Market is cancelled.
OLNEY, IL
2022 MISS RICHLAND COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT IN OLNEY LAST NIGHT

(PICTURED ABOVE) seated in front – 2022 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Kaitlyn Kerr : standing from left to right – Miss Congeniality Jordan Ginder, First Runner-Up Summer Sanders, 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, 2021 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Taylor Ferguson, Second Runner-Up Kaera Christopher (picture courtesy of Hunter Merritt / WSEI)
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
Olney, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Richland County, IL
Government
County
Richland County, IL
City
Olney, IL
OLD & NEW EVENTS COMING UP

(OLNEY) The 11th Annual White Squirrel Triathlon is fast approaching, scheduled for Saturday, August 6th, at Musgrove Park in Olney. Starting at 7:30 that morning, the event includes a 200 meter swim in the Musgrove Aquatic Center outdoor pool, a 14.6 mile bike ride, and a 5K Run/Walk. The Triathlon is beginner friendly and open to individual participants or to two-to-three person teams. For more information, or to register online, go to the Richland County Recreation Council’s website, at rcrcolney.com.
OLNEY, IL
IMMUNIZATIONS STILL AVAILABLE

(NEWTON/OLNEY) A reminder to all parents and/or guardians out there that the 2022-2023 Back to School Immunizations are still available. The list includes the required shots for those entering Kindergarten, 6th Grade, and 12th Grade. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney at 618-392-6241 or check its website at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org or the Jasper County Health Department Office in Newton at 618-783-4436 or at jasperhealth.org.
OLNEY, IL
REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the state bid and $46,800 purchase of a new squad car for the Olney Police Department : approved the $5,500 bid from Robert Petty to demolish the house & garage at 200 North Lexington Street : heard a presentation on the plan to develop a Business District in Olney, then set a public hearing date to discuss the issue at 5:30 prior to the August 22nd Council meeting at City Hall : discussed vending in the City of Olney and will consider some verbiage changes at a future meeting : amended the FY23 budget to reflect Pickleball Court donations and the purchase of body cameras for the OPD : noted the City Park Restroom Facility project is near complete and that sidewalk construction will soon begin along Route 130, beginning at North Street and progressing northward to Parker Street : and held a brief executive session to discuss real property and personnel : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be August 8th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (7/26/22) at the Effingham Event Center from 1:00 to...
OLNEY, IL
Person
Paige
Person
Kaitlyn
RICHLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL MEETINGS

(NOBLE/OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County tonight :. * the Olney City Council will meet tonight at the Olney City Hall, starting at 6:00. * the Noble Village Board will meet tonight at Village Hall in Noble, beginning at 7:00. Both meetings are open to the public.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Travel Watch issued for Knox County following weekend rain

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are without power and roads are closed after a weekend storm dumped up to six inches of rain on parts of Knox County. A Travel Watch is now in effect. This means travel should be limited to emergencies and driving to and from work.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Donations needed to build inclusive park in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) Imagine a playground where all kids play together and not have to sit on the sidelines because of their disability. April Hunt created Comforting Hearts. Her group along with Washington Free Methodist Church is to raise enough funds to build an all inclusive playground that her daughter...
WASHINGTON, IN
MARY LOU (BERGER) MURRY

(OLNEY) The celebration of life service for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry, age 95, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at 11:00, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Noble, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. There are no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
LAURA MARGARET (MOREHOUSE) STIGLER

(OBLONG) The graveside funeral service for Laura Margaret (Morehouse) Stigler, age 89, of Oblong, will be held Wednesday morning, July 27, at 11:00, at the Mound Cemetery, northwest of Willow Hill, with burial to follow. There are no other services and no visitation. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for U.S. Air Force Veteran, Laura Margaret (Morehouse) Stigler, of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
Local church holds back to school giveaway for needy families

A local church is doing its part to help needy families as they prepare to send there kids back to school. The Gathering Church of Evansville held a back to school give away event Saturday afternoon that gave away essentials such as backpacks, school supplies, socks, underwear, and even vouchers for haircuts to all that needed them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Politics
BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
Isolated storm damage reported across Marion County from Sunday evening severe weather

Some isolated areas of Marion County are reporting damage from strong winds and hail as severe thunderstorms crossed part of the county late Sunday afternoon. Both Salem and Centralia missed the heavy rain. The Salem Water Plant recorded 19-hundredths of an inch of rain and the Centralia Water Plant just .05-inches. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a tree fell on a power line in the 600 block of East 2nd in Kinmundy causing a power outage that impacted about six customers. The sheriff’s department also reported a large tree limb fell across Tonti Road.
MARION COUNTY, IL

