The 13th Annual North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) Red Drum Tournament will be here soon, (from October 19-22), and registration is currently open to the public. Check-in starts on Wednesday, October 19, in the morning. The tournament is open to anyone who wishes to register and is not an invitational. Fishing starts Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and runs through Saturday at noon. This tournament features more than $12,000 in prizes with a wide variety of categories, including seniors, women, youth, and teams.

