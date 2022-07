(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.6 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 78.8 degrees last week, 2.3 degrees above normal, while precipitation averaged 0.94 inches in Illinois last week, 0.09 inches below normal. As of Sunday, corn silking reached 81% and corn in the dough stage was at 17%. Soybeans blooming reached 55% while beans setting pods were at 20%. The crop condition was rated good to excellent for corn at 71% and beans at 61%. Area farmers are now waiting out the heavy rains as the growing season continues.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO