WWE

Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Lineup: Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

By Jeffrey Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Impact Wrestling will have a full slate of programming today on AXS TV. First up, AXS TV will air TNA Bound for Glory 2006 at 3:00 pm EST. This will be followed...

Paul Wight Was Scared Of Getting Fired For Kicking Out Of Stone Cold Stunner

Paul Wight recalls a certain Texas Rattlesnake kicking ‘the sh*t’ out of him back when he was in WWE. The former WWE legend-turned-AEW Dark: Elevation commentator recently appeared on The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations and delved into ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin quite literally opening a can of whoop ass on him anytime the pair would share the squared circle. You can check out highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
WWE
Bianca Belair on How Montez Ford Ribbed Her on The Usos

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revelead how her husband, WWE Superstar Montez Ford, played a joke on her by saying The Usos weren’t actually twins. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “The only other embarrassing moment...
WWE
WWE News: The Miz & Ciampa Take Out Logan Paul On Raw, Ronda Rousey Appears During Break

– The Miz and Ciampa got the best of Logan Paul on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. After Miz and Paul started the episode by brawling in the ring, Paul hosted the debut of Impaulsive TV later in the show. Miz and Maryse came out confronted Paul, which led to Ciampa attacking from behind. Miz and Ciampa took out Paul to end the segment:
WWE
Roman Reigns References Vince McMahon’s Exit on Raw, Tells Theory ‘Daddy’s Gone’

Roman Reigns acknowledged Vince McMahon’s WWE exit on Raw, telling Theory in an in-ring segment that “Daddy’s gone.” Monday night’s episode opened with Miz and Logan Paul fighting in the ring, after which Roman Reigns came out with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman began to speak and the microphone briefly went out, leading to his saying the sound guy is the “next one out the door” before he began to address Brock Lesnar as Roman Reigns’ opponent at SummerSlam.
WWE
Rhea Ripley Returns on Raw, Helps Judgment Day Assault Mysterios

Rhea Ripley made her return on tonight’s WWE Raw, joining her Judgment Day brethren in attacking The Mysterios. Monday night’s show saw Ripley appear during a backstage segment where Rey and Dominik were celebrating their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest, with Rey’s daughter Aalyah and wife Angie there too.
WWE
Claudio Castagnoli Becomes ROH World Champion At Death Before Dishonor (Pics, Video)

Another member of the Blackpool Combat Club became a champion as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World title at Death Before Dishonor. After about fifteen minutes of action, Claudio pinned Jonathan Gresham with the Ricola Bomb. Gresham was led to the ring by Prince Nana, who purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and folded it into The Embassy.
WWE
Britt Baker Names Paige As A Dream Opponent, Paige Responds

In an interview with SportsKeeda, AEW wrestler Britt Baker spoke about her admiration of Paige and said that the former WWE star is a dream opponent. She said: “I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy. You can’t get to her. You know what I’m saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I’m not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I’m a big fan.”
WWE
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 7.25.22

I will reserve any large leaps of hope for the immediate future of the WWE, as I have noticed a whole lot of apathy towards the reality of the situation. Not to say that McMahon needs any sort of empathy, but from a purely creative standpoint, the “doofus son in law” and his wife are both carrying an emotional toll I think a lot of people are ignoring. We can rejoice at the reality that big bad booty Vinnie is out of the seat, but now we have two people stuck in that same seat where they may STILL very well be afraid to make any drastic changes solely out of respect. I’d assume the changes will be gradual, and not necessarily immediate.
WWE
Samoa Joe Retains ROH Television Title At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

After months of Jay Lethal calling him out, Samoa Joe showed up to ROH Death Before Dishonor and retained the Television title. Joe managed to survive interference from Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, as well as a belt shot and a Lethal Injection, to choke Lethal out. Joe is currently...
WWE
Prince Nana Appears On ROH Death Before Dishonor, Announces He’s Purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises

There was some news during the Zero Hour pre-show for ROH Death Before Dishonor tonight, as Prince Nana has returned to Ring of Honor. During an interview with Lexy Hair, Nana revealed that he has purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. It sees that TBE is done. When The Gates of Agony and Brian Cage came out for their match, Blanchard was gone and they were revealed to be part of The Embassy. Nana said that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is also still part of the faction.
WWE
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Taking Interest in Bullet Club Due to Seeing Their T-Shirts

Several members of the Bullet Club have ended up in WWE, and Matt Hardy recently recalled how Vince McMahon first became aware of the stable. Finn Balor, the Good Brothers, AJ Styles, and Adam Cole are all members of the NJPW stable who are or were at one point in WWE after being in the faction. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled that McMahon became aware of and interested in the stable when he kept seeing Bullet Club merchandise show up at WWE events.
WWE
Biography: WWE Legends Viewership & Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday TV numbers for this week’s edition of Legends: WWE Biography on A&E. This week’s episode featured the story of WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella). Overall, numbers were down from last week’s episode on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.
WWE
Update on CM Punk’s Injury Status

CM Punk and Tony Khan separately addressed Punk’s injury status on Saturday as he recovers from a broken foot. Punk was at San Diego Comic-Con and PWInsider noted during the AEW panel that Punk said his foot was “shattered” in his match with FTR against Max Caster & Gunn Club on the June 2nd episode of Dynamite and is still in the healing process. He noted that he was re-learning how to walk and doesn’t know when he’ll be back.
WWE
Rey Mysterio Says He Plans To Retire Before 50 ‘As Of Right Now’

Rey Mysterio’s current plan is to retire before he turns 50. but he acknowledges that could change between now and then. The Raw star, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE on tonight’s episode of Raw, spoke with Ariel Helwani for a new interview and talked about his future in wrestling and more.
NFL

