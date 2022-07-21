Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Lineup: Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

In an interview with SportsKeeda, AEW wrestler Britt Baker spoke about her admiration of Paige and said that the former WWE star is a dream opponent. She said: “I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy. You can’t get to her. You know what I’m saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I’m not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I’m a big fan.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO