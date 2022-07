RADIO IOWA – The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing has been increased. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says increased sales prompted the change. “The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing at this point is an estimated 810 million dollars annuity with a $471 million cash option. And I say at this point, because it’s really kind of into the unpredictable territory now,” Neubauer says.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO