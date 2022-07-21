ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Travel nurse who earns $7,000 a month in Hawaii: 'I was motivated mainly by adventure'

By Helen Zhao
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Newcomb worked in Virginia for 10 years before her job took her somewhere with year-round sunshine and warm weather, with the added benefits of sunbathing sea turtles and lush jungle hiking: Hawaii. In March 2020, the 35-year-old moved to the island of Maui after quitting her longtime job...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 61

C-po
5d ago

$2-5k per week is the pay now depending on specialty. At the height of the pandemic the contracts were more like $8-10k per week, and with overtime nurses were taking home over $15k+ per week. All made/make over $100k per year.

Reply(6)
21
Joan Young
4d ago

That is NOT an unusual pay for a nurse! I know for sure they make at least 5000 a month and that's a beginning salary!

Reply(3)
10
Common Sense
4d ago

Hawaii pays those mainland travel nurses double to triple to come work in Hawaii compared to what the local Hawaii resident nurses earn and even get housing and food allowance too. No fair to locals nurses eh???

Reply(2)
4
