Fargo man charged, accused of detaining, assaulting woman

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. New developments tonight involving the suspect who exchanged gunfire with a state trooper as part of an alleged Fargo crime spree. A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after crashing her ATV. The new K-9 officer Hondo joins the ranks at an area police department.
(Update) -- Two people were placed into custody from the incident. SWAT has cleared the scene, and in all six were detained. The investigation into drug activity at the home at 5th street south and 10th avenue south continues. Original story:. (Fargo, ND) -- The public is being asked to...
(Fargo, ND) -- The public is being asked to avoid the area near 5th street south and 9th avenue south due to a high-risk search warrant. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 6 a.m, Red River Valley SWAT and FPD began assisting the Cass County Drug Task Force with the high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at a private residence within the 900 block of 5th Street South. A perimeter has been set up around a house and multiple individuals are believed to be inside.
(Fargo, ND) -- Police in Fargo are investigating a stabbing. The stabbing happened Saturday morning in the 400 block of Eleventh Street North. The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 36-year-old man is was arrested for aggravated assault. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as...
FARGO (KFGO) – A number of people were detained after a SWAT team standoff involving a drug-related investigation at a home in south Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood Tuesday morning. Fargo Police spokesperson Katie Ettish said the Cass County Drug Task Force is executing its search process of the home...
(Fargo, ND) -- The suspect in a Fargo crime spree is being held on a one million dollar bond. Michael Yousa is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Police say he engaged in a 25 minute crime spree involving a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition.
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Authorities say 17-year old Peytn Cromp left her residence Thursday, July 21st at approximately 4 p.m. Peytn is 5’7” and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are alerting the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the Department about a text message they've received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnaped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.
HILLSBORO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is undergoing a mental health evaluation at a Fargo Hospital after he pulled a gun and grabbed a woman who was cleaning windows after hours in the Subway restaurant in Hillsboro. The Traill County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 7...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are aware of a social media post circulating that states a man has been knocking door to door asking for money before attacking 3 teens. GFPD says they have had no reports regarding this post. They say...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police would like to alert the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the FPD about a text message they have received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnapped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A pickup hauling a trailer sideswiped a semi parked along the side of Interstate 94 on Monday, July 25th at 9:25am near mile marker 293. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said no injuries were reported in this incident. Niewind said officers from the Barnes...
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced the newest member of the K-9 Unit, K-9 Hondo. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. K-9 Hondo and his handler, Officer Brock Ackerman, are certified in narcotics, narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and article recovery.
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says one woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Otter Tail County late Saturday night. Troopers say 23-year-old Natasha Best was headed eastbound in the North roadway ditch along Highway 210 a little after 10 p.m. when she rolled the ATV.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – More charges have been filed against the man involved in two crashes, including one with a motorcycle that left a man with serious injuries. He was later shot by a State Trooper in Fargo on July 19th. 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is charged with attempted murder,...
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo father of a nine-year-old boy says his son was assaulted by a Fargo firefighter after the family dog relieved itself in the firefighter's yard next door. "He ended up open-handedly slapping our son in the face, right across the side of the face. It caused...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman contacted our whistleblower hotline to bring awareness to alleged drug activity behind her home off of 10th Ave. S. Judy Meyer said she has seen drug deals happen at the 13th Ave. S. Whale of a Wash car wash and has found needles on the ground.
(Walker, MN) -- A bicyclist is hospitalized after being struck by a Cass County Deputy squad car. The report says a County Deputy was traveling northbound on 6th Lake Road when two people on bicycles failed to yield at an intersection. Officials say both bicyclists and the deputy attempted to stop, but one was struck by the squad car in the middle of the intersection.
(Fargo, ND) -- Jason Hicks, Commander of United Patriotic Bodies has been temporarily suspended from participating in volunteer activities at the Fargo National Cemetery. WDAY News First has learned the six month suspension was issued by officials with the Veterans Administration. Tom Krabbenhoft, a representative for the Fargo Memorial Honor...
Comments / 0