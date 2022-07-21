ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fargo man charged, accused of detaining, assaulting woman

By Kyle Cornell
 5 days ago

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo crime suspect held on $1M bond, Woman injured in ATV crash & “Good” report for North Dakota crops

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. New developments tonight involving the suspect who exchanged gunfire with a state trooper as part of an alleged Fargo crime spree. A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after crashing her ATV. The new K-9 officer Hondo joins the ranks at an area police department.
FARGO, ND
Update: Two arrested in South Fargo knock and announce high risk search warrant

(Update) -- Two people were placed into custody from the incident. SWAT has cleared the scene, and in all six were detained. The investigation into drug activity at the home at 5th street south and 10th avenue south continues. Original story:. (Fargo, ND) -- The public is being asked to...
Fargo Police, SWAT on scene of high risk search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- The public is being asked to avoid the area near 5th street south and 9th avenue south due to a high-risk search warrant. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 6 a.m, Red River Valley SWAT and FPD began assisting the Cass County Drug Task Force with the high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at a private residence within the 900 block of 5th Street South. A perimeter has been set up around a house and multiple individuals are believed to be inside.
Fargo Police investigating stabbing

(Fargo, ND) -- Police in Fargo are investigating a stabbing. The stabbing happened Saturday morning in the 400 block of Eleventh Street North. The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 36-year-old man is was arrested for aggravated assault. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as...
FARGO, ND
Fargo crime spree suspect appear in court, bond announced

(Fargo, ND) -- The suspect in a Fargo crime spree is being held on a one million dollar bond. Michael Yousa is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Police say he engaged in a 25 minute crime spree involving a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition.
Fargo Police alerting community of "kidnapping scam"

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are alerting the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the Department about a text message they've received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnaped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.
FARGO, ND
Hoax circulating on social medai reaches Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are aware of a social media post circulating that states a man has been knocking door to door asking for money before attacking 3 teens. GFPD says they have had no reports regarding this post. They say...
GRAND FORKS, ND
FPD warns of text scam in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police would like to alert the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the FPD about a text message they have received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnapped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.
FARGO, ND
Semi Pickup Crash Near Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A pickup hauling a trailer sideswiped a semi parked along the side of Interstate 94 on Monday, July 25th at 9:25am near mile marker 293. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said no injuries were reported in this incident. Niewind said officers from the Barnes...
VALLEY CITY, ND
West Fargo Police Department announces newest addition to K9 Unit

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced the newest member of the K-9 Unit, K-9 Hondo. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. K-9 Hondo and his handler, Officer Brock Ackerman, are certified in narcotics, narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and article recovery.
WEST FARGO, ND
Fargo Man Facing Additional Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – More charges have been filed against the man involved in two crashes, including one with a motorcycle that left a man with serious injuries. He was later shot by a State Trooper in Fargo on July 19th. 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is charged with attempted murder,...
FARGO, ND
Bicyclist hospitalized following strike by deputy vehicle

(Walker, MN) -- A bicyclist is hospitalized after being struck by a Cass County Deputy squad car. The report says a County Deputy was traveling northbound on 6th Lake Road when two people on bicycles failed to yield at an intersection. Officials say both bicyclists and the deputy attempted to stop, but one was struck by the squad car in the middle of the intersection.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Commander of United Patriotic Bodies temporarily suspended from volunteer duties at Fargo National Cemetery

(Fargo, ND) -- Jason Hicks, Commander of United Patriotic Bodies has been temporarily suspended from participating in volunteer activities at the Fargo National Cemetery. WDAY News First has learned the six month suspension was issued by officials with the Veterans Administration. Tom Krabbenhoft, a representative for the Fargo Memorial Honor...
FARGO, ND

