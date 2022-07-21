ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu's Not Okay Trailer Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien Released

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has released the trailer for Not Okay, the upcoming black comedy starring Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch. In the film, Deutch will play an absolutely terrible person who wanted to get famous at all costs -- until she gets what she wants and figures out what a bad idea that...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

UPI News

Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection

July 26 (UPI) -- Vengeance, in theaters Friday, is a biting satire of our social media, podcast-obsessed culture in which writer-director B.J. Novak applies his irreverent observations to a modern tale that still applies to real people with real heart. Ben (Novak) is a New York City journalist with dreams...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It to Beaver Star, Dies at 77

UPDATE: TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being. Our original story follows. Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's Me Time Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Emotional Over Chadwick Boseman Tribute in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Chadwick Boseman forever. As the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer mourns King T'Challa (Boseman), fans are paying tribute to the late actor, who died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Director Ryan Coogler revealed the footage during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, showing the first look at the African nation of Wakanda in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Set to a somber rendition of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry," the trailer shows T'Challa's funeral — a stately procession of all white — and a mural painted in honor and remembrance of Wakanda's fallen king.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain America: New World Order Officially Announced by Marvel Studios

Captain America: New World Order has finally been revealed to the world. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was poised to be full of surprises, and there were suspicions that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be getting some of the spotlight. Kevin Feige strolled into Hall H to deliver some other massive news about the Marvel Cinematic universe. But, there are big things in store for Anthony Mackie's star spangled hero. Captain America 4 had been reported on for months now. A director was revealed just recently. Julius Onah is set to helm the MCU adventure with Sam Wilson. He's best known for The Cloverfield Paradox. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are both tasked with writing the film. Both of them were on-hand for Wilson's last appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Fallout TV Show Leaks Reveal First Looks at Power Armor

Not long after images from the set of the new Fallout TV show showed off a familiar location apparently set to appear in the series, we've now gotten a preview of something much more recognizable: power armor. The armor that serves as an instant giveaway for anything related to Fallout will expectedly be present in the new Fallout series, and Fallout fans will be happy to hear that, from what's been shown already, it's looking like it'll be just as imposing as one would hope it'd be.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Wakanda Forever: Marvel Confirms Major Change to Namor's Atlantis

Tenoch Huerta's Namor will soon debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing his undersea nation in live-action for the first time. While the source material portrays the Sub-Mariner as the king of Atlantis, Marvel Studios is making a major location to the location. Within the MCU, the location won't be called Atlantis. Instead it pull inspiration from Aztec mythology and will be called Talocan in live-action.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is gearing up for Mitsuri Kanroji's big fight in the anime's third season! The second season of the anime adaptation wrapped up its run earlier this year with the end of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. This arc had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a whole new level of threats still left to make their move, and the series is only heating up even further with even more threats coming our way. But there will be even stronger fighters jump into the thick of things too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kevin Hart Says He Thinks The Rock Wanted to Kill Him in Tortilla Slap Challenge

Kevin Hart thinks that The Rock tried to kill him during their Tortilla Challenge video. In a TikTok to promote DC League of Super-Pets, the friends decided to try the viral craze. "I think he wanted to kill me," Hart laughed. "Sometimes I think he wants to hurt me bad." You have to hit each other with tortillas with water in your mouths. Of course, the former WWE champion packs a wallop. Hart explained to Jimmy Fallon that he had to correct The Rock before they got going. Dwayne Johnson was looking to put some extra oomph behind his slap with a sneaky hand behind the tortilla. But, the comedian managed to catch it before the strike landed. Fallon was laughing at the entire story along with the audience. One detail that really comes through as he's explaining the situation is that The Rock is truly friends with Hart and their bond seems to be hysterical at all times.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Panther Fan Notices Stellar Detail in Wakanda Forever Trailer

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Saturday and it confirmed that Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, is indeed coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the trailer didn't give fans a ton of details about the character and his role in the eagerly anticipated film, it did give us a glimpse at how the MCU is set to change the origin and story of one of Marvel's earliest characters. Now, an eagle-eyed fan has caught another important detail in the trailer that gives us a bit more to consider about not just Namor but his people as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kyoto Animation: Shoko Ikeda's Family Remembers the Artist in New Video

Three years ago, the anime industry was left stunned after an arsonist targeted Kyoto Animation. The beloved studio lost more than 30 employees to the attack while dozens more were left injured. Over the last few years, memorials for the arson victims have grown as their loved ones pay tribute to what they lost. The family of Shoko Ikeda is no different, and her husband opened up about the loss in a new interview with NHK.
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Official First Look at Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Revealed

After months of speculation, it's finally confirmed: Namor is coming to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the Sub-Mariner is set to be a major part of the upcoming Black Panther sequel and now, we're getting our first official look at the character. Fans got their first look at Namor in the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con today and it reveals a Namor that is both familiar to fans of Marvel Comics and contains new elements that appear to confirm rumors about the character's revamped origins.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: The Orville to Debut on Disney+

The Orville is headed to Disney+. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning August 10th. The series will also remain available for streaming on Hulu. The third season of the fan-favorite series debuted on Hulu in June.
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Marvel's Thunderbolts Roster to Introduce New MCU Characters

Marvel's Thunderbolts are officially on the way – one of many revelations about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Marvel Studios' panel at Comic-Con 2022. ComicBook's Phase Zero host Brandon Davis was in Hall H to get the breaking news – and spoke with Feige later on during press interviews. While many fans have seen the MCU Thunderbolts taking shape in Phase 4, we learned that the actual Thunderbolts movie will be the culmination of Phase 5 when it arrives in theaters in Summer 2024.
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES

