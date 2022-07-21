Hulu's Not Okay Trailer Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien Released

Kevin Hart thinks that The Rock tried to kill him during their Tortilla Challenge video. In a TikTok to promote DC League of Super-Pets, the friends decided to try the viral craze. "I think he wanted to kill me," Hart laughed. "Sometimes I think he wants to hurt me bad." You have to hit each other with tortillas with water in your mouths. Of course, the former WWE champion packs a wallop. Hart explained to Jimmy Fallon that he had to correct The Rock before they got going. Dwayne Johnson was looking to put some extra oomph behind his slap with a sneaky hand behind the tortilla. But, the comedian managed to catch it before the strike landed. Fallon was laughing at the entire story along with the audience. One detail that really comes through as he's explaining the situation is that The Rock is truly friends with Hart and their bond seems to be hysterical at all times.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO