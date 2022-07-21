Hulu's Not Okay Trailer Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.
